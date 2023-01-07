LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball suffered a 70-61 loss to California Baptist at the Pan American Center on Saturday.

FINAL: Cal Baptist defeats New Mexico State 70-61 to drop the Aggies to 7-9, 0-4 in WAC play. It’s their first 0-4 start to league action since 2004-05. They’re 4-9 vs. D1 teams. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 8, 2023

New Mexico State is now 0-4 in WAC play this season. It’s their first 0-4 start to conference play since the 2004-05 season. NMSU were members of the Sun Belt Conference at that point.

“We act like we are a 14-2 team instead of a of a 7-9 team,” NM State head coach Greg Heiar said postgame. “This is new territory for myself as a coach at any level, at any place, head coach, assistant coach.”

“We all are pretty frustrated because we know this is a well-known program and we came here to win,” NM State guard Deshawndre Washington said. “We aren’t no underdogs because I know we lost a lot of members of the team from last year. We are just trying to figure stuff out. We are trying to establish roles and trying to see where we go from here.”

Deshawndre Washington led the Aggies in scoring with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor. That tied his season-high and it was the 10th time this season he finished with double-figures in scoring. Issa Muhammad was the only other Aggie to finish the night in double-figures. Muhammad recorded 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting in 29 minutes played.

New Mexico State shot 41.7% from the field. The three balls didn’t fall as much as they would’ve liked as they went 5-of-15 (33.3%) as a team from deep. The Aggies did get to the free throw line 20 times and knocked down 16. The Aggies struggled on the glass. CBU out rebounded NMSU 34-25 on the night. The Lancers turned those rebounds into 23 second chance points. NMSU only had three second chance points.

Riley Battin led the Lancers in scoring as he gathered 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Battin nailed a trio of threes. Taran Armstrong scored 9 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the field. All his makes were three-point shots. CBU as a team nailed 12 three-pointers on 37 attempts. This is the fourth time in the last five contests that NMSU has had their opponent make 10 or more three-point shots.

California Baptist jumped out to an 11-2 lead after a Tre Armstrong made three at the 16:15 mark of the first half. The Lancers would get as big of a lead in the first half of 11 points, 20-9, at the 8:27 mark of the first frame of play.

New Mexico State countered with a 11-2 run and made it a two-point game, 22-20, with 1:26 left in the first half. The Lancers came back with quick 5-0 run to go into halftime with a 27-20 lead.

In the second half, Lancers went back up 10 after a Taran Armstrong three-pointer. NMSU got withing three points at the 13:10 mark of the second half. California Baptist would have an answer every time and would extend their lead. NMSU pulled within one, 46-45, after an Issa Muhammad lay-up with 8:45 to go in the game.

CBU once again kept and extended their lead. The Lancers would build up a 16-point lead and ice the contest after a made three-pointer from Riley Battin with 2:52 left in the game. CBU would go onto take a 70-61 win over NMSU at the Pan American Center.

New Mexico State (7-9, 0-4 WAC) will look to rebound from their loss when they take on Seattle University (12-4, 3-0 WAC) on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Red Hawk Center.