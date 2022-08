LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball will play in the Las Vegas Invitational in November, according to a report.

The Aggies are in the tournament with San Diego, UC-Irvine and Nicholls. They’ll play San Diego on Nov. 25, then either Irvine or Nicholls on Nov. 26. Rocco Miller was the first to report the news.

2022 Las Vegas Invitational schedule.



Nov. 25

UC Irvine vs. Nicholls

New Mexico State vs. San Diego



Nov. 26

Third Place Game

Championship Game#CollegeBasketball — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) August 14, 2022

Full schedules for the 2022-23 season for both NMSU and UTEP have yet to be released.