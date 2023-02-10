LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team suspended operations indefinitely on Friday evening, according to the university.

In a statement, a university official said the program would be suspending operations, “until further notice.”

According to the university, NMSU personnel were recently made aware of new allegations, completely separate from the ongoing investigation into a deadly shooting involving NMSU basketball player Mike Peake and three University of New Mexico students.

The school said that the new allegations involve potential violations of university policy. While the allegations are being investigated, the entire coaching staff, including first year head coach Greg Heiar, have been placed on paid administrative leave.

No players or members of the NMSU administration were suspended as of Friday night when the program was shut down.

It was unclear at the time of this writing if the investigation was criminal in nature.

KTSM has learned that the new allegations against the basketball program did not stem from something else uncovered by the ongoing internal and independent investigation being conducted by NMSU and the Rodey Law Firm.

The Aggies’ scheduled game on Feb. 11 at Cal Baptist in Riverside, Calif., was cancelled and a university official told KTSM it was unclear when, or if, the team would return to action this season. As of Friday night, the team was still in California.

The New Mexico State Board of Regents issued a statement in support of the move in a statement released to KTSM.

“The New Mexico State University Board of Regents were informed this evening of the suspension of operations for the men’s basketball program. The board supports the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted.”

The Aggies are 9-15, 2-10 in WAC play in Heiar’s tumultuous first season at NMSU.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.