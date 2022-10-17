DENVER, Colo. – Monday afternoon, the Western Athletic Conference announced the results of both the WAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll and WAC Preseason Media Poll.

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, NM State will enter the season without the distinction of preseason favorite. The Aggies were picked to finish second by both the coaches and the media.

In a poll of the league’s 13 head coaches, first-year head coach Greg Heiar’s squad garnered 127 points and three first-place votes to rank second among WAC teams. The poll derived from the opinions of various media members also listed the Aggies second.

Coincidentally, the last time the Aggies weren’t picked to win the WAC in the preseason, they had a new coach, too. Chris Jans took over before the 2017-18 season and promptly led NMSU to four first-place finishes in five seasons, three NCAA Tournaments and one win in March Madness, before heading to Mississippi State last March.

Meanwhile, highly touted LSU transfer Xavier Pinson finds his name on both preseason all-WAC lists for individuals as he was named to the Preseason Coaches’ All-WAC First Team and to the Preseason Media All-WAC Team.

Fellow Chicago native, Deshawndre Washington also joined Pinson on the Preseason Media All-WAC Team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Elsewhere, the New Mexico State women were picked to finish 10th in the WAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll and 12th in the Media Poll. The Aggie women also have a new head coach in Jody Adams-Birch, who will look to lead a rebuild of the program.