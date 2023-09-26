LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s men’s basketball program began official practices in advance of the 2023-24 season on Monday.

It’s year one under new head coach Jason Hooten and NMSU is looking to put last season’s tumultuous campaign under Greg Heiar behind them.

Hooten brought in a completely new roster of players and an all-new coaching staff. Many of them weren’t here in the summer to get acclimated, so it might take more time for NMSU to get going this season than in a normal year.

Hooten’s teams are known for being scrappy and always seem to be successful dating back to his time at Sam Houston. He’s hoping that’s the case for this team.

“We’ve got to continue to establish our culture and continue to put our team where our teams have been in the past,” Hooten said. “That is a team that’s very good defensively, a team that’s very tough, a team that other teams don’t want to play. We’re not there yet and that, to me, is the biggest area for improvement.”

Hooten told KTSM that the Aggies are close to submitting waivers requests to the NCAA for Seton Hall transfer Femi Odukale and Wake Forest transfer Davion Bradford. Since both players have already transferred in their collegiate careers, they need second-time transfer waivers in order to be immediately eligible at NMSU in 2023-24.

Hooten said he’s more confident about Odukale’s waiver than he is for Bradford’s, who will likely need to redshirt according to Hooten. Regardless of when they step on the court for NMSU – be it this season or 2024-25 – they’ll both have two years of eligibility remaining.

NMSU also released its full 2023-24 nonconference schedule on Tuesday. The Aggies will open the season with a tough test on Nov. 6 at Kentucky. NMSU will also play at Louisville Nov. 26; their first home game vs. a Division I team is against Northern Colorado on Nov. 18. The Aggies also host rival New Mexico on Dec. 15.

The full 2023-24 nonconference schedule can be found below. NMSU’s Conference USA slate was released over the summer.

Monday, Nov. 6 at Kentucky

Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. Sul Ross State (Home Opener)

Saturday, Nov. 11 at UC Irvine

Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Western New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Northern Colorado

Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. Fresno State (Cancun, Mexico)

Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. James Madison/Southern Illinois (Cancun, Mexico)

Sunday, Nov. 26 at Louisville

Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. University of the Southwest

Saturday, Dec. 2 at New Mexico

Tuesday, Dec. 12 vs. Northern New Mexico

Friday, Dec. 15 vs. New Mexico

Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Stephen F. Austin

Friday, Dec. 22 at Tulsa

Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. California Baptist