New Mexico State men head to Seattle looking to build on strong Saturday performance

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO – For the first time all season, the New Mexico State men’s basketball team finally has some positive momentum.

The Aggies are coming off a 27-point win over Cal Baptist in their most recent game last Saturday at Eastwood High School in El Paso. Now, NMSU (4-4, 1-3 WAC) will look to build on it on the road this weekend against Seattle University (8-7, 1-2 WAC).

The Aggies and Redhawks will play a doubleheader on Friday and Saturday night. Both games tip off at 7 p.m. MT and will air on ESPN+.

• Game one is set to begin Friday night at 7:00 p.m. MT from the Redhawk Center on Seattle U’s campus. Fans can watch Friday’s game nationwide on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. International viewers can tune in to the clash on the WAC Digital Network.

• The second showdown between the Aggies and Redhawks is set for 7:00 p.m. MT Saturday night from the Redhawk Center. ESPN+ and the ESPN app will carry that game nationwide, too.

• Over the airwaves, longtime NM State play-by-play man and US Bank/NM State Athletics Hall of Famer Jack Nixon will narrate the action from Eastwood High School on Zia Country 99.5 FM in Las Cruces.

• NM State is in search of its first road victory against an NCAA Division I opponent this season. The Aggies’ last road win at a DI foe came on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Bakersfield, Calif., when they hammered CSU Bakersfield 62-46.

• For the second-straight week, the Aggies will be trying to put the clamps on a reigning WAC Player of the Week. Last weekend in El Paso, Texas, NM State split with California Baptist and held guard Reed Nottage to 11.5 points per game on shooting splits of .583/.556/1.000. This week the Aggies will have to contend with the Redhawks’ high-scoring guard Darrion Trammell who averaged 30.0 points on 21-of-42 (50-percent) shooting in Seattle U’s split at Dixie State last week.

• Ball security has been of increased importance for senior guard Evan Gilyard nd that has been showing as of late. The product of Chicago, Ill., ranks 23rd nationally with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.12. Gilyard II’s ratio in WAC games stands at an impressive 4.3 – the third-highest in the league.

• After missing just under two months (but only two games) due to a foot injury, redshirt junior guard Jabari Rice has picked up right where he left off. The Houston, Texas, native ranks 34th nationally in field goal percentage (.571) while averaging a team-leading 14.8 points per game. He’s the only Aggie who has put in 10+ points in each of the team’s games this year.

• Junior guard C.J. Roberts currently ranks third in the WAC when it comes to field goal percentage in league tilts. The North Richland Hills, Texas, product is hitting 63.2-percent (12-of-19) through the Aggies’ first four league tilts.

• Both Gilyard II and senior forward Donnie Tillman are approaching the 1,000-career point mark for their respective college careers. Gilyard II needs 113 points to get to quadruple digits while Tillman is 123 points away from that milestone.

• After coming off of its latest COVID-19 pause on January 25, 2020, NM State’s turnover numbers have been steadily decreasing. Over the last five games the Aggies are averaging just 10.8 turnovers per game and have committed single-digit throwaways in back-to-back contests. NM State ranks second in the WAC and 57th nationally in turnovers per game (11.8).

• After securing a 97-70 win last Saturday against California Baptist, NM State’s NET ranking jumped up significantly. The Aggies moved from 282 to 238 – an improvement of 44 spots.

• Since the start of the 2019-20 season, NM State has not had the benefit of a completely full roster complement for a single game. At least one Aggie has sat out in each of NM State’s last 39 games due to either injury or NCAA transfer rules.