New Mexico State, Louisiana extend series on gridiron

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – NM State and Louisiana have agreed to extend their home-and-home series with additional games scheduled for 2023 and 2024, Director of Athletics Mario Moccia announced Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The Aggies will visit Louisiana on Oct. 14, 2023, before playing host to the Ragin’ Cajuns at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024.

NM State is 5-8-0 all-time against Louisiana. The two teams most recently clashed in 2018, when the Aggies traveled to Lafayette, La.

The current home-and-home series continues next season, as Louisiana makes the trip to Las Cruces, N.M. The game is set for Oct. 24, 2020.