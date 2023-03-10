PHOENIX (KTSM) – The New Mexico State baseball team extended the second-worst start in program history on Friday with a 6-1 loss to Grand Canyon to open WAC play.

The Aggies fell to 0-11, 0-1 in conference action and are now just three losses away from equaling the worst start in program history. The 1968 Aggies started 0-14.

Grand Canyon jumped out to a hot start thanks to a second inning home run by Josh Buckley. The Lopes led 2-0 until the eighth inning, when Kevin Jimenez singled through the right side to get NMSU on the board and cut the lead in half.

However, Nolan Funke struck out to end the top of the frame and in the bottom of the eighth inning, GCU went to work.

The Lopes scored four runs in the inning, including an RBI triple by Jacob Wilson, to put the game out of reach.

NMSU will look to end its season-opening losing streak on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Phoenix vs. the Lopes in game two of a three-game series.