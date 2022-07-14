LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Jerry Kill hasn’t been a head coach of a college football team since 2015 due to health reasons, but given how his first eight months at New Mexico State have gone, it might be tough to tell.

Kill hit the ground running in his first offseason, re-tooling a roster that went 2-10 in Doug Martin’s final season in Las Cruces in 2021. Multiple Power-5 prospects have been brought in by Kill and his staff as they look to be competitive in his first season at the helm of the Aggies.

New Mexico State will open the Kill era with a Week 0 clash with Nevada at Aggie Memorial Stadium, a game that is already drawing buzz as a potentially-high-selling game for fans to attend. Make no mistake, Kill’s presence has ignited the fanbase and folks are excited to see what’s in store.

Great mornin’ down in El Paso with KTSM talking some ball. Aggie Up! pic.twitter.com/wVSuuviIbs — Coach Kill (@coachkill_fb) July 14, 2022

“You say rebuild, but that’s not fair to these guys. We’re going to do everything we can to win games and that’s what you’re supposed to do if you’re a competitor. You don’t go into any game thinking you can’t win, it doesn’t matter who you play,” Kill told KTSM’s Sam Guzman in an exclusive interview on Thursday in a taping of KTSM 9 Sports’ Ultimate Football Guide Borderland Football Preview show. The full episode will air in August on KTSM.

Kill has won everywhere he’s been as a head coach, which was most recently at Minnesota in 2015. Seizures forced him to medically retired that season; he’s bounced around as an assistant coach ever since and came to NMSU from TCU, where he was the interim head coach after Gary Patterson was fired last fall.

Now, he’ll look to bring his winning ways to Las Cruces and if his first eight months are any indication, it’s possible. According to his players, he’s made wholesale changes in short order.

“I definitely have seen a really good cultural change. Guys want to come in and put in the work. I’m really excited for this season,” said NMSU senior linebacker Trevor Brohard.

Kill and the Aggies will play the much-anticipated season opener vs. the Wolfpack on Aug. 27, before playing at Kill’s old school, Minnesota, on Thursday, Sept. 3.