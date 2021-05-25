New Mexico State looks to flip the script at WAC Tournament

MESA, Ariz. – The NM State Aggies baseball program opens the 2021 Western Athletic Conference Tournament Wednesday night against Seattle. First pitch from Hohokam Stadium is set for 7 p.m. MT.

The Aggies will look to win the second WAC Tournament title in school history. NMSU won the 2018 WAC Tournament. The Aggies are making the 12th appearance at the WAC tourney in school history and are 13-22 all-time in WAC postseason play.

NMSU enters the WAC Tournament at just 19-32 on the season, and riding a six-game losing streak. It’s been an up-and-down 2021 campaign, but head coach Mike Kirby and company are hoping to flip the script and turn things around in Mesa.

“When you’re in the playoffs, everyone is 0-0, no one cares what you did in the regular season,” Kirby said. “You could’ve been the home run leader, well we’ll play a game tonight and we’ll see what your at-bats look like. The guys are in a good place mentally and they’re well rested so I’m looking forward to having some fun.”

Seven Aggies were selected to the WAC All-Conference teams on Tuesday, headlined by outfielder Zerek Saenz, a first-team All-WAC selection. Saenz was the second-leading hitter in the WAC in 2021.

The winner of Wednesday matchup between the fourth-seeded Aggies and fifth-seeded Redhawks will advance to the winner’s bracket where either No. 1 Grand Canyon or No. 2 Sacramento State await.

The Aggies will face the Lopes if UTRGV defeats Utah Valley on Thursday at 8 p.m. MT and will face Sac State with a victory and a Wolverine victory over the Vaqueros. The loser of Wednesday’s matchup will face the loser of the matchup between UTRGV and UVU at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning in an elimination game.