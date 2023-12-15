ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – In a season full of history, New Mexico State is looking to make a little more on Saturday by beating Fresno State in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

Making back-to-back bowl trips for the second time ever and first time in 63 years, the Aggies (10-4) can win 11 games for the first time since 1960 by beating the Bulldogs (8-4).

In its sixth bowl game in program history, the Aggies are looking to improve to 5-0-1 in those games, winning four straight. A win would match the Aggies’ 1960 team with 11 wins, the only two times the program has reached the double-digit victory mark.

With head coach Jeff Tedford temporarily away from the program with health issues, the Bulldogs are seeking a victory under assistant head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper.

KEY MATCHUP

The New Mexico State passing game, which averaged almost 225 yards game and less than one interception per game, against the Fresno State defense, which fifth in the nation in interceptions with 16 while being tied for seventh in the nation in turnover margin with a plus-10 margin.

Don’t count out the NMSU rushing attack against a Bulldogs defense that gave up over 225 yards on the ground in each of its last three games, all of which were losses. New Mexico State averaged nearly 203 yards rushing, 11th overall. The team has topped 170 yards for 17 consecutive games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia threw for 2,915 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while also rushing for 856 yards to lead the Aggies.

Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene threw for 2,596 yards with 21 TDs, and found four different receivers for at least 40 receptions each.

Kickoff is slated for 3:45 p.m. MT on Saturday at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The game will air on ESPN.