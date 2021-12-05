New Mexico State looking for revenge over New Mexico on Monday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – After an invigorating win over rival UTEP on Friday to sweep the season series with the Miners, New Mexico State will look for a season split with its other chief rival, New Mexico.

The Lobos defeated the Aggies 101-94 last Tuesday night in Las Cruces in one of the most bizarre games of the entire college hoops season, when the power went out at the Pan American Center. The Aggies will look for revenge over New Mexico at 7 p.m. Monday at The Pit in Albuquerque.

Playing the game without head coach Chris Jans, who was out due to COVID-19 protocols, NMSU allowed over 100 points to the Lobos, something the NMSU coaching staff was not happy about.

Took a trip up I-25 this evening 🏀 #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/w0WXmwwxCr — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) December 6, 2021

In Jans’ return to the bench on Friday vs UTEP, NMSU looked much better, but still needed a Jabari Rice three-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining to shake free of the Miners, 72-69.

It was NMSU’s first true road game of the season, great experience for what the Aggies are about to face in Albuquerque, and beyond as they’re in the midst of a four-game road trip.

“That wasn’t a lot of fun for the Aggie faithful the last time we played them,” said Jans. “We’ll have a lot of work to do before Monday, then we go out west to face Loyola Marymount and Washington State, so we’ll find out a lot about our team playing four games in a row on the road.”

Tip-off between the 6-2 Aggies and the 5-3 Lobos is set for 7 p.m. The game can be seen on the Mountain West Network.