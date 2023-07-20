LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Fresh off a victory over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl last December, New Mexico State is hoping to do even more for an encore.

In year two under Jerry Kill, the Aggies move into Conference USA, the first time they’ve played in an FBS conference since 2017 in the Sun Belt. NMSU has been an FBS Independent since 2018.

“The expectations are higher. We’ve recruited really well. Going into a new conference, all of them are good coaches. I think there will be a lot of close games and we’ll have to learn how to win those. I’m excited and our team has high expectations,” said Kill on Thursday.

The interview was part of a taping of KTSM 9 Sports’ 2023 Ultimate Football Guide Borderland Football Preview Show. The second annual show will feature segments on UTEP, New Mexico State, the local high schools and a reveal of KTSM’s ‘Fine 9,’ the best nine football players in the Borderland. The episode will air Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. on KTSM.

KTSM’s Ultimate Football Guide magazine will also be on newsstands in August and feature previews of the Aggies, Miners, local high schools and more.

NMSU has some continuity (13 total starters) back from its bowl season last fall, including at the quarterback position, where Diego Pavia returns entrenched as the starter. Pavia ended the 2022 campaign red-hot and was a key part of the Quick Lane Bowl victory. He’ll lead the team into fall camp next week.

Joining Pavia will be a three-headed monster at running back in Star Thomas, Jamoni Jones and Ahmonte Watkins, all of whom had big games in different moments for NMSU. Four starters return on the offensive line; Jonathan Brady and Kordell David are back to headline the receiving corps.

The Aggies will have to replace some major contributors on the defensive side of the football, but brought in some impact transfers from the Power-5 level that could fill those holes immediately.

Cornerback Andre Seldon will lead the way and the Aggies hope Penn State transfer Jamari Buddin can help replace the loss of Trevor Brohard and Chris Ojoh at the linebacker position.

Arizona transfer Dion “Tank” Wilson could factor in immediately on the defensive line and this could be the year Oklahoma transfer Noah Arinze gets his time to shine.

NMSU will open the 2023 season at home vs. UMass at 5 p.m. MT on Aug. 26. The game will air on ESPN.