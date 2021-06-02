New Mexico State locks in home-and-home series with Air Force in 2023, 2025

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO – The New Mexico State football program and head coach Doug Martin have announced a home-and-home series with the Air Force Falcons, the Aggies announced Wednesday.

The Aggies and Falcons will clash on Sept. 9, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium, before the Aggies make the return trip to Colorado Springs on Sept. 13, 2025.

With the addition of the 2023 clash with Air Force, the Aggies home slate in 2023 now includes four matchups against UMass (Aug. 26), Air Force (Sept. 9), UTEP (Oct. 7) and Liberty (Nov. 25). The Aggies 2023 schedule stands at nine games, while the 2025 schedule includes four games.



The 2021 slate includes exciting home matchups against rival UTEP (Aug. 28), South Carolina State (Sept. 18), Hawaii (Sept. 25), Utah State (Nov. 6) and UMass (Nov. 27).