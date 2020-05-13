New Mexico State, Liberty extend football series

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State and Abilene Christian have agreed to battle on the gridiron in 2024.

NMSU announced the addition to their schedule on Monday. The two teams will clash on November 23, 2024, at Aggie Memorial Stadium. It will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs.

In the only other meeting between NMSU and ACU, the Aggies took down the Wildcats, 34-29, in Las Cruces during in 2013. It was Doug Martin's first win as head coach of the NMSU football program.

The Aggies' 2024 slate also includes games against Hawaii (Aug. 24), at Wyoming (Sept. 21), at Fresno State (Oct. 5), against Louisiana (Oct. 26), and at Texas A&M (Nov. 16). In addition, NMSU will continue its rivalry series with UTEP and New Mexico on dates later to be announced.