LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – “I can’t tell you how many coaches have texted me asking me ‘Did you make that schedule?’, ‘are you crazy?’, I said ‘No. I did not make that schedule.'”

That is what New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill said when asked about the tough beginning of the Aggies’ 2022 schedule on Tuesday.

“We played three games in two weeks. We got a quarter of our season over in two weeks,” said Kill. “It is hard for those kids and if we were playing some people, you know, we could be 3-0, 2-1. All four played played bowl games last year.”

The first four games on the Aggies’ schedule have been and are tough games for a program that is in its first year with a new head coach.

The Aggies opened up the Jerry Kill era with a home game against Nevada. The Aggies suffered a 23-12 loss. Then on a short turnaround, five days later, the Aggies traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota to take on Minnesota and lost 38-0. Then, last Saturday, New Mexico State played the 99th edition of the Battle of I-10 and fell 20-13 to UTEP.

Now, the Aggies will head to Camp Randall Stadium to play Wisconsin on Saturday. The Badgers were nationally ranked last week before losing 17-14 to Washington State last Saturday.

There has been some positives to take away from the tough start to the schedule. It’s allowed Kill and his staff to see more about what he has in his tool box in year one.

“We haven’t been together that long so I think we are still growing,” said Kill. “The sums that can’t grow out kind of drift out. We are finding out the ones that really want to be at New Mexico State. In some ways, this hard schedule, I’ve been able to figure out a lot. I am going to know our team after Wisconsin pretty well that is the only positive about this schedule. The negative of it is that is has taken a toll on us.”

The tough schedule has presented some tough opponents to play but the Aggies are still focused on their own game and getting better at it.

“It is not about Wisconsin this week. It is all about us and it is about getting better and better and doing it with the details,” said NM State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling. “As soon as you start focusing on opponents you are just going to miss the small things. Right now its just little things that continue to add up and we are not doing them consistently enough to win.”

New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill, defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling and DB @sy_dumas on the Aggies' progression through 3 games, being tired of moral victories and getting up for Power-5 opponents like Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/jfECRx7mr3 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 13, 2022

“We are tired of moral victories and all that stuff,” said Dreiling. “The kids are so hungry to win, and deserve to win, but they know they just got to keep getting better at the little things. Until that point is, we are not going to have our chance at victory so it is on us. We are getting closer and closer versus both teams from last season but we still are not there yet and we are 0-3 but we are in games. It is not where we want to be. We want to be winning these games so we are done with moral victories and it is on us to step up and keep getting better. We are really close, we just got to push over the top.”

New Mexico State is listed as a 37.5 point underdogs against Wisconsin. Kick off is set for 1:30 p.m. MT at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.