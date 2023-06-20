LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Jake Angier was introduced as the 12th head coach in the history of New Mexico State baseball on Tuesday in Las Cruces.

Angier will get his first head coaching opportunity at NMSU, after spending the last four years as the pitching coach at the University of Oregon. All told, Angier has over 15 years of coaching experience and is widely respected across college baseball.

“I had to work for four different head coaches and all of them were really good and successful in their own way. I’m really excited to put some of those tools into action as a head coach,” Angier said. “Now it’s my turn. You get to do what you want to do and set things up the way you’ve always wanted to in your mind.”

He was introduced in front of a large crowd of NMSU fans at the Stan Fulton Center, alongside his wife and two children. Angier has coached 32 MLB Draft picks, eight MLB players and five First-Team All-Americans during his coaching career.

Angier signed a five-year contract with the Aggies and will make $165,000 in the first year of his deal. The base salary increases by $10,000 each year over the course of the deal, until Angier makes $205,000 in the final year of the contract in 2027-28. It also includes a variety of performance incentives.

It’s a pay cut from the $200,000 Angier was reportedly making at Oregon to be an assistant coach, but it’s well-worth it to be a first-time head coach.

Angier is taking over an NMSU program that has fallen on hard times after a 14-37 2023 season, in which Mike Kirby was fired after an 0-7 start. However, Angier saw firsthand what NMSU’s baseball program could be when he was an assistant coach at Sacramento State, which was in the WAC alongside NMSU.

“I know what it looks like here when you have the right things going on and the right culture. That’s a big part of it and also the community. You want to go somewhere where they care. We have the right leadership in place and the right alumni,” Angier said.

Angier will be tasked with moving the Aggies from the WAC into Conference USA in 2024. It’s an opportunity that he is excited about and he’s ready for his first head coaching opportunity.

“Going somewhere where the opportunity to win was big and also, a place where you can raise a family. I want to impact kids’ lives. If you do a good job of cultivating that type of environment in your program, you’ll win a lot of games,” Angier said.