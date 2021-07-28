New Mexico State inks Coppin State transfer Yuat Alok

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Former Coppin State center Yuat Alok has signed with New Mexico State men’s basketball, KTSM confirmed on Wednesday.

The news of Alok’s signing was first reported by CBS Sports. A source told KTSM that Alok will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer for NMSU in 2021-22. A 6’11, 230-pound native of Auckland, New Zealand, Alok averaged 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Coppin State in 2020-21.

According to a team spokesperson, Alok is expected to be with the Aggies by mid-August, in time for the fall semester.

Alok is well-traveled in college basketball. He began his career at Chipola Community College in 2016 and at one point was the top junior college prospect in the nation. He went to TCU in 2018 as a top-three JuCo prospect, but only played in 10 games for the Horned Frogs in 2018-19, averaging 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

The New Zealander transferred to Central Florida in January, 2019, but never played a game for the Knights. He eventually made his way to Coppin State, playing 11 games in 2020-21.

The center could provide an immediate boost inside for the Aggies in 2021-22, something NMSU could really used after being undersized a season ago. He can also step out and shoot the ball, drilling three-pointers at a 41 percent clip at Coppin State.

Alok joins an already-stacked Aggies recruiting class entering 2021-22. In addition to Alok, Chris Jans and company have also added another trio of transfers with Division I experience for next season in Teddy Allen (Nebraska), Nate Pryor (Washington), and Mario McKinney (Missouri).

Add that foursome to a trio of returning seniors Clayton Henry, Johnny McCants and Donnie Tillman, plus leading scorer Jabari Rice, and NMSU could once again be formidable in the WAC this winter.