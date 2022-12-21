LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – In Jerry Kill’s first full recruiting cycle with New Mexico State, the Aggies announced a massive, 29-player class on Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

It could still grow, too; NMSU hopes to add more players in the coming days as well as during the February signing period.

NMSU capitalized on the momentum of a 6-6 season that will end in the Quick Lane Bowl vs. Bowling Green next Monday. The Aggies inked four players that have played at the Power-5 level and others that played at the likes of Boise State, Hawaii and UTSA.

The Aggies signed 14 offensive players (3 QB, 7 OL, 4 WR) and 15 defensive players (7 DBs, 4 LB, 4 DL).

Eli Stowers, quarterback: The 6-4, 215-pound Stowers was a four-star recruit at Guyer High in Denton, Texas and comes to NMSU from Texas A&M.

Mason Graham, quarterback: He completed 62% of his passes for 2,166 yards, 21 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions at Amarillo High.

Blaze Berlowitz, quarterback: Berlowitz played at Cushing High School in Oklahoma and would join freshman Gavin Frakes as a quarterback from Oklahoma.

Jacob Golden, offensive line: Golden is a transfer from Boise State and a former three-star prospect.

Anthony LaFrance, offensive line: LaFrance is a transfer from Riverside City College in California. He was listed as a three-star recruit and also had offers from Buffalo, Fresno State and Sam Houston State.

Cedric Claiborne, offensive line: Claiborne played at Trinity Valley Community College in 2022, but began his career at UTSA.

Kai Sevy, offensive line: Sevy is a three-star high school player from Utah.

Kaden Stanton, offensive line: Stanton is listed at 6-5, 315 pounds from Beggs, Oklahoma.

Quintin Fowler, offensive line: Fowler played last year at Jones College in Missouri.

Shamarr Jackson, offensive line: Jackson played last year at Iowa Western Community College.

Will Gipson, wide receiver: Gipson had 34 receptions for 403 yards and five touchdowns last year. He signed with Pittsburgh in 2018 but never played.

Trent Hudson, wide receiver: Hudson had 50 receptions for 778 yards and eight touchdowns last year at Trinity Valley Community College.

Jordan Smith, wide receiver: Smith had 28 receptions for 421 yards and four touchdowns last season at Fullerton College and had an offer from Texas State.

Donovan Faupel, wide receiver: Faupel had an offer from Idaho, as well as NMSU.

Keuan Parker, defensive back: Parker is a transfer from Arkansas, where he played five games in 2022. He also had offers from Baylor and Arkansas State.

Jeremiah Vessel, defensive back: Vessel is a three-star prospect from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas and also had offers from Boise State and Arizona State.

Naeten Mitchell, defensive back: Mitchell also had an offer from Arkansas, according to 247Sports.

Elijah Thomas, defensive back: Thomas is a three-star safety. He also had an offer from Arkansas, as well as Kansas and West Virginia.

Jordan Vincent, defensive back: Vincent transferred from Eastern Illinois. He led the team with 84 tackles last season and had three interceptions.

Tayden Barnes, defensive back: Barnes is a 5-10 corner from Tascosa in Amarillo, Texas.

Josiah Charles, defensive back: Charles is a 5-11 cornerback from Arlington-Martin.

Quincy Davis, linebacker: Davis is a three-star, 6-1 200 pound linebacker from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. He also had an offer from Idaho.

Jalen Brown, edge: Brown is a two-star player who had offers from Army, Bucknell and Eastern Illinois.

Zyier Thornton, edge: Thornton is a California native who was a two-star prospect.

Ishmael Aceves, linebacker: Aceves also had an offer from Kansas.

Dion Wilson, defensive line: Wilson played in 16 games the past two seasons at Arizona. The 6-6 295 pound California native has two years of eligibility remaining. He had 19 tackles (seven solo) last season at Arizona. He has 31 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss in 20 games at Arizona.

Gabriel Iniguez, defensive line: Iniguez played last year at City College of San Francisco. Iniguez signed with Hawaii in 2019, but transferred.

Adam Parks, defensive line: Parks is a 6-4, 225 pound defensive lineman from Kansas who had offers from Southeast Missouri State and Valparaiso.

Gabe Jones, defensive line: Jones had an offer from Oklahoma State, as well as Louisiana Monroe.