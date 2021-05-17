New Mexico State in 13th after day one of Albuquerque Regional

ALBUQUERQUE – Taking part in its first NCAA Regional tournament in a little over a half-decade, the NM State men’s golf team received a strong performance by Garrison Smith to lead it on day one of the NCAA Southwest Regional at The Championship Golf Course.

Smith, who hails from Mansfield, Texas, put forth a strong effort on his final nine holes by carding three of his four birdies in that span to finish in a tie for 18th on the individual leaderboard. Smith carded a team-best 71 (-1), helping NM State end day one in 13th place out of the 14 competing teams.

Oregon State (281, -7) and Texas Tech (283, -5) are in first and second place respectively through day one while host New Mexico and Texas A&M (284, -4) are in a tie for third place headed into day two of action.

Smith ended his round in strong fashion, bouncing back with a birdie on his final hole of the day. That birdie was preceded by a pair of bogeys, but Smith set the table for a strong day two with his birdie on hole nine.

Playing in his first NCAA Regional, Aidan Thomas found himself shooting in his hometown. The WAC Freshman of the Year was even through the first nine holes, but five bogeys on the back nine hindered his climb up the leaderboard. Smith ended the day with a 76 (+4), finishing in a tie for 57th.

NM State’s best individual through the first nine holes was Cole Grossl who started his round with a birdie before reeling off eight consecutive pars to sit at one under. Grossl’s run of pars reached 12 consecutive holes, but he got tripped up slightly through the final five by carding a trio of bogeys and one double-bogey. Like Thomas, Grossl’s score of 76 (+4) puts him in a tie for 57th.

Elsewhere in the standings, Joseph Robson tied Smith for the most birdies by an Aggie in the first day with four. Robson’s scorecard displayed a 77 (+5) on it at the conclusion of the round – a score which put him in a tie for 65th place.

A few spots below Robson sits Alvaro Morales . He shot a 78 (+6) while penciling in a pair of birdies in his first day.

Day two of the NCAA Southwest Regional from The Championship Golf Course gets underway Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. NM State is set to tee off on hole one beginning at 9:20 a.m. on hole one.

2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Southwest Regional | NM State results through day one

13. NM State 300 (+12)