LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – With any new coach, there will always be some amount of growing pains and the same has been true of New Mexico State with new head coach, Jerry Kill.

The Aggies have slowly been coming together throughout the first 2.5 weeks of fall camp and over the weekend, NMSU looked as good as it had all camp in a Saturday scrimmage.

Kill told the players afterward that he was happy with their work and that they’d completed everything he’d wanted to get done. While it wasn’t entirely mistake-free, it was a big step in the right direction with the season opener vs. Nevada now just 11 days away on Aug. 27.

Jerry Kill on today’s New Mexico State scrimmage; Kill said they got everything done they needed to, went through a lot of different scenarios. Good opportunity to see some of the backups get work. The 2-deep should come together by next weekend. pic.twitter.com/NdItek4WI2 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 13, 2022

“You can never be totally happy because you’ll never be perfect, but you have to strive to be perfect. All we can do is keep getting better and I will say this, we have gotten better this week,” Kill said on Saturday.

Kill said the Aggies would largely be working against each other early this week and would be installing the game plan for the Nevada opener in the latter part of the week. Some of the game plan is already in; it’s about refining things now for NMSU.

The evaluation process is still ongoing for the Aggies, but with kickoff 11 days away, Kill said that they’ll be refining the two-deep this week and picking out starters at multiple positions. That could include quarterback, where Diego Pavia and Gavin Frakes have been battling for the starting job.

Frakes was held out of Saturday’s scrimmage, in which Pavia had a strong day. Frakes was expected to be back this week, as was linebacker Chris Ojoh, who was also held out of the scrimmage. NMSU used it as a way to evaluate some of its depth all over the field.

“Right now we’re looking to get the offense more in a groove, no pre-snap penalties, that sort of thing. We’re looking good there, we just need to pick it up mentally,” said Pavia.