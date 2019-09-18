New Mexico State hoping to reset season against rival New Mexico

After an 0-3 start to 2019, New Mexico State is looking to reset its season on the road at rival New Mexico on Saturday.

It’s the 110th edition of the Battle of I-25 in Albuquerque, as the Aggies are hoping for their third win in the last four years over the Lobos. UNM leads the all-time series 71-33-5.

NM State lost its first three games to Washington State, Alabama and San Diego State, but the Aggies think a win over their biggest rivals will help them right the ship quickly.

“These games are huge. If you beat New Mexico, then you beat the in-state rival, which is big,” head coach Doug Martin said. “If you look at the history of New Mexico State, years you win that game, you’ve got a chance to have a pretty good year. Years you win both rival games (over UNM and UTEP), you’re going to have a good year. There’s every opportunity in the world out there for us and we’ve just got to go play and make it happen.”

Lobos head coach Bob Davie will miss the game as he continues to recover from a medical issue that hospitalized him during UNM’s season-opening win over Sam Houston State. Saga Tuitele will be acting head coach for New Mexico on Saturday. Davie will return in a full capacity next week.

The Aggies are also hoping to turn their offense around on Saturday. Through three games, NM State has scored just three touchdowns, but has turned the ball over 10 times. New Mexico State is averaging just nine points per game.

“We can’t score on Mayfield High School unless we stop fumbling the ball and throwing interceptions all over the place,” Martin said. “We can score on anybody if we don’t do those things. That’s really what the game comes down to for us.”

The Aggies and Lobos will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque. The game can be seen on AT&T Sports Network.