LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The final piece of Jason Hooten’s first New Mexico State team is set in stone. Rakeim Gary will join NM State after two seasons at MEAC-member South Carolina State, bringing the roster total to 15.

With the final roster spot for Hooten’s new-look Aggies, Gary will come bring additional Division I experience to the floor. In two seasons at South Carolina State, Gary appeared in 43 games, making six starts. Gary averaged 19.8 minutes per game for the Bulldogs, while also averaging 8.7 points per contest.

“We are really excited to pick up someone like Rakeim this late. He is exactly what we were needing – a tough guard with exceptional speed and quickness. Rakeim is an everyday guy, and loves to compete,” said Hooten. “He will be a great change of pace guard for our team and I love the fact he can pick the ball up with tremendous pressure for 94 feet. Rakeim was looking for an opportunity to go where he could impact winning and we’re excited he chose us.”

In 2022-23, Gary saw career-high scoring numbers, dropping 12.6 points per game for South Carolina State. On December 20 vs. Longwood, Gary dropped a season-high 21 points. The Longwood game kicked off an impressive stretch for the guard where he scored in double figures for 13 of the Bulldogs’ final 17 contests.

Throughout 2022-23, Gary proved to be a consistent threat from beyond the three-point arc. The Dallas, Texas native knocked down triples at a 39.3% rate, burying 44 throughout the season. In fact, Gary’s sharpshooting efforts accounted for exactly 50% of his baskets throughout the campaign.

Gary also posted career-highs in assists (2.6/game) and rebounds (2.3/game) during 2022-23 season. Throughout his 43-game career, Gary has scored 372 points (8.7/game), pulled down 74 rebounds (1.7/game) and dished out 84 assists (2.0/game).