LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – First-year New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Jason Hooten has added to his coaching staff for the 2023-24 season once again.

NMSU announced the hiring of Robert Guster on Monday. Guster will join the Aggies as Hooten’s assistant head coach after seven season as an assistant at Texas State.

“Coach Guster is someone I’ve known for over 25 years,” said Hooten. “I coached against Robert when he was a very good player and then signed some of his student-athletes in the late 90s when he was a young assistant junior college coach. For the last 15 years, we have competed against each other while he was an assistant coach at UTSA and Texas State.”

At Texas State, Guster served on staff under two-time Sun Belt Coach of the Year Terrence Johnson and primarily worked with the big men while also overseeing the recruitment of the Midwest, West Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

In seven seasons with the Bobcats, Guster was influential in helping the program compile four 20-plus win campaigns, including helping lead Texas State to back-to-back Sun Belt Conference championships in 2021 and 2022. The 2022 title also set up the Bobcats for the program’s first-ever appearance in the National Invitation Tournament.

Prior to coming to Texas State, Guster spent a decade at UTSA, helping the Roadrunners to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2011.

“I have always had a ton of respect for Robert and the job he has done no matter where he’s been. He has always won and helped build strong cultures,” Hooten said.