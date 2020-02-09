Breaking News
New Mexico State holds off Kansas City for 13th straight win

NMSU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ivan Aurrecoechea tied his career high with 23 points as New Mexico State won its 13th straight game, defeating Kansas City 67-61 on Saturday night.

The victory was the Aggies’ 28th straight win over WAC competition, dating back to January 4, 2019.

Jabari Rice had 13 points for New Mexico State (19-6, 10-0 Western Athletic Conference). Terrell Brown added 10 points. Johnny McCants had nine rebounds.

Jordan Giles had 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Roos (12-13, 4-6).

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Roos on the season. New Mexico State defeated Kansas City 74-71 on Jan. 11. New Mexico State takes on Seattle at home on Thursday and Utah Valley next Saturday. Kansas City matches up against Grand Canyon on the road on Thursday.

