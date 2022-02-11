ST. GEORGE, Utah (KTSM) – They finally got back to the top of the WAC standings last week. Now, New Mexico State intends to stay there.

WAC Player of the Year frontrunner Teddy Allen had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies as they defeated Dixie State 77-69 on Thursday night on the road for their fifth consecutive win.

NMSU is at Utah Valley on Saturday, which lost by 10 at home to Grand Canyon tonight. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 11, 2022

Johnny McCants had 13 points for New Mexico State (20-3, 10-1 WAC), which has now accumulated 20 wins in a season every year since 2008-09, save for the 2020-21 campaign, when the Aggies only played 20 total games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was more stressful than we need it to be but at the end of the day, you need to win games in February and if you want to win a championship, you have to do it on the road. Trust me, I know exactly where we sit,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans after the game.

Clayton Henry added 12 points for the Aggies on four three-pointers, while Jabari Rice had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

New Mexico State started fast, jumping out to an 18-8 lead six minutes into the game. The Aggies would hold a double-digit lead for much of the first half, before the Trailblazers managed to cut the deficit to seven at halftime.

The game was never truly in doubt in the second half, either, as the Aggies led by as many as 14 points and Dixie State got as close as five on multiple occasions, but NMSU always managed to find a spark to stay in front.

Frank Staine had 17 points for the Trailblazers (11-13, 4-7). Dancell Leter added 15 points. Cameron Gooden had 11 points.

Jans was unhappy with NMSU’s 18 turnovers and said he wanted to see that get cleaned up moving forward, as the Aggies play four of their next five games on the road.

Donnie Tillman did not play for the Aggies in the game, which Jans attributed to a non-COVID-19 illness.

New Mexico State is back in action Saturday at 2 p.m. at Utah Valley.