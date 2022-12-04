LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – After winning five of its final six games and receiving a waiver from the NCAA, New Mexico State is going bowling in MoTown.

The Aggies (6-6) were selected to play in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Mich., vs. Bowling Green (6-6, 5-3 MAC) on Sunday. The game will be played on Dec. 26 at 12:30 p.m. MT at Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions. The game can be seen on ESPN.

The Match Up is set!



2022 Quick Lane Bowl@NMStateFootball vs @BG_Football



📅December 26, 2022

🕙2:30 P.M. EST

📍Detroit, MI pic.twitter.com/SWgiINhJFh — Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) December 4, 2022

The matchup with Bowling Green will be the first time the Aggies and Falcons have ever played and it will also be NMSU’s first appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl.

NMSU last went to a bowl game in 2017, beating Utah State in the Arizona Bowl. Before that, the Aggies hadn’t been bowling since winning the Sun Bowl in back-to-back years in 1959 and 1960. Overall, New Mexico State is 3-0-1 in its bowl trips, making it one of just two teams in college football that is undefeated in bowl games.

In its first season under Jerry Kill, the Aggies started 1-5, but won five of their final six games down the stretch to earn a trip to the Quick Lane Bowl. The winning stretch included a victory over future Conference USA opponent Liberty, which was 8-3 when the game kicked off.

Now, the Aggies will look to close out the season strong with a win over Bowling Green the day after Christmas in Detroit.

Tickets for the Quick Lane Bowl will be available for purchase through the Pan American Center ticket office by calling (575) 646-1420 beginning Monday at 12:00 p.m. MT. Fans can also visit the NM State box office, located on the north end of the Pan American Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MT.