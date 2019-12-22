New Mexico State headed to Mississippi for date with Mississippi State

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO – For its fifth neutral-site game of the season, the New Mexico State men’s basketball team heads east to the state of Mississippi for a Sunday afternoon clash with SEC combatant Mississippi State.

Tip-off in the inaugural matchup between the Aggies and the Bulldogs has been set for 1:00 p.m. MT inside the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Miss. The SEC Network is set to broadcast each and every second of the SEC/WAC showdown nationwide with Richard Cross and Joe Kleine narrating the action.

One of the most rarely visited states by the Aggies, Mississippi is one that has hosted New Mexico State just one other time in the history of the program. Prior to Sunday, the Aggies’ only trip to the Magnolia State came in the 2011-12 season when they traveled to Hattiesburg, Miss., and dropped a 74-66 decision at Southern Miss.

Currently the Aggies possess an 11-3 (.786) record against opponents from the state of Mississippi. That overall record included a 4-0 showing against Alcorn State, a 3-0 mark against Mississippi Valley State and a 4-3 mark against Southern Miss.

