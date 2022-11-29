LAS CRUCES N.M. (KTSM) – In his first public comments since a deadly shooting involving one of his players, New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar said he took, “full responsibility,” for what happened Nov. 19 in Albuquerque.

Heiar opened the press conference by reading a prepared statement but did not answer questions specifically surrounding the case itself, citing an ongoing police investigation and federal privacy laws.

“I take full responsibility for what happened,” Heiar said. “Within our program, we preach about the importance of representing the institution, our community and themselves the right way. Unfortunately, the decisions that Mike (Peake) made last week resulted in consequences that he’ll have to live with the rest of his life.”

Here is Greg Heiar's full opening statement today in his first press availability since the shooting in Albuquerque involving New Mexico State's Mike Peake. Heiar spoke for 15 minutes and said he took full responsibility for the events that transpired. pic.twitter.com/15LScsBxkE — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 29, 2022

The news conference was held as a result of a deadly shooting at UNM on Nov. 19 that left 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis dead and New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake hospitalized with injuries. Peake was in Albuquerque for the originally scheduled Nov. 19 game between the Aggies and Lobos at The Pit.

According to police, the shooting was in response to a fight on Oct. 15 at the UNM-NMSU football game in Las Cruces involving Peake, other NMSU student-athletes, UTEP student-athletes, Brandon Travis and other UNM students.

Travis and four other UNM students then conspired to lure Peake to campus at 3 a.m. Saturday morning and assault him, according to police. So far, two of those students have been arrested: 19-year-old Jonathan Smith and a 17-year-old female. They have both been charged with multiple crimes, including Aggravated Battery and Conspiracy.

The shooting also resulted in the cancellation of both UNM-NMSU men’s basketball game. NMSU still played in the Las Vegas Holiday Classic over the weekend.

Heiar opened his press conference offering condolences to the family of Brandon Travis.

“First of all, a young man lost his life last weekend. We think it’s important not to forget that as we discuss this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man who passed away,” Heiar said in his prepared statement.

Despite his strong words about Peake’s involvement in the shooting, Heiar reiterated that Peake was still enrolled at NMSU and a member of the Aggies basketball team. NMSU officials told the media the same thing last week.

“Mike Peake is still a part of our family. In this family, we care for each other, we love each other and right now he needs us more than ever,” Heiar said in his statement. “Right now, the focus regarding Mike is on his recovery.”

Sources told KTSM that Peake is still hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, but his condition has improved.

Heiar did not disclose what players – or how many – had been disciplined by the school for their roles in the Oct. 15 fight that was the alleged precursor to the shooting, or for breaking curfew the same night of the Nov. 19 incident.

He also did not say how they had been disciplined; every NMSU player made the trip to Las Vegas last week and the players that were expected to play based on NMSU’s previous game rotations all saw action.

When asked what measures were taken to ensure that no one broke curfew while they were in Las Vegas, Heiar said that they had round the clock surveillance on the floors of their hotels and that there were no issues.

Heiar said there were also multiple steps taken to implement changes to the program in terms of how it’s run, but did not specify what they were when asked. NMSU officials have said in recent days that the entire team has been made aware of what the expectations are for them as student-athletes and representatives of the university.

“In life, when you’re a part of a family and someone in the family makes a mistake, sometimes everybody in the family is looked upon because of their mistake. We had a lot of guys that did do the right things and we’re all suffering because of the mistake,” Heiar said.

New Mexico State (2-2) is slated to host rival UTEP (5-1) in the Battle of I-10 at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Pan American Center. NMSU officials told KTSM that metal detectors would be installed at every entrance to increase the security presence for Wednesday’s game.