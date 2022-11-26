LYNCHBURG, Virginia (KTSM) – New Mexico State earned its biggest win of the Jerry Kill era after they played their way to a 49-14 victory over Liberty at Williams Stadium on Saturday.

The Aggies’ play on both sides of the ball is what led them to their dominant win.

The play of junior quarterback Diego Pavia was the catalyst of the offense. Pavia, who made his third consecutive start, threw for 214 yards on 16 of 21 passing. Along with that, Pavia collected three passing touchdowns.

Diego Pavia ➡️ Kordell David 🟰 TOUCHDOWN



It's allllll Aggies right now as we lead 28-7 just before the half #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/CbieKjZy8j — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) November 26, 2022

Pavia’s run game also heavily contributed to their success. Pavia ran for 125 yards on 20 carries and recorded three rushing touchdowns. That was six total touchdowns on the day for the product out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

10 for 6, again! Pavia's third rushing touchdown is his sixth total TD of the game!#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/3FcCwlJhid — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) November 26, 2022

This was the Aggies’ finest offensive performance on the season. NMSU collected 428 total yards (214 rushing, 214 passing). It showed in the scoring department as well as NMSU leaped out to a 28-7 lead over Liberty at halftime. Pavia’s three passing touchdowns came in the first half. Pavia found Jonathan Brady, Star Thomas, and Kordell David for scores. Pavia also tacked on a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the half.

In the second half, Pavia had two rushing touchdowns. The other score in the second half was a 49-yard run from Jamoni Jones that put NMSU up 42-7.

Make it 42-7!



Jamoni Jones takes this 49 yards for his longest rush as an Aggie!#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/7EKfTjrJgO — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) November 26, 2022

The Aggies defense was firing on all cylinders as well. NMSU’s defense allowed 315 total yards from Liberty. The Aggies made life difficult for their opponent as the defense collected five sacks and forced two fumbles and recovered both those fumbles. NMSU’s Bryce Jackson had the lone interception of the game.

Bryce Jackson's second interception of the season gets us the ball back in good field position! #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/bj5I4D8E6o — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) November 26, 2022

Now, all sights are set on what will happen next week for New Mexico State (5-6). Remember, NMSU is hoping to line up an opponent for next Saturday to replace postponed game versus San José State.