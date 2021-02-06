New Mexico State gets much-needed blowout win over Cal Baptist, 97-70

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Winless in WAC play and just 3-4 on the season, with no victories against Division I teams, New Mexico State played like a team on fire on Saturday night at Eastwood High School, steamrolling Cal Baptist 97-70.

The Aggies (4-4, 1-3 WAC) earned a split of the two-game series in El Paso with the victory over the Lancers (9-6, 4-4 WAC), in what was undoubtedly their best performance of a season that has had far more downs than ups.

“We’ve been desperate for a feel-good win for quite some time and we needed it,” said head coach Chris Jans. “We needed to find a way to come together and win, not just expect to win because that’s what we’ve done around here.”

New Mexico State came out of the gates fast, ultimately leading the game 50-34 at halftime, and never looked back from there to put the game away in the second stanza. The Aggies shot nearly 60 percent from the floor for the game, and forced 18 Cal Baptist turnovers.

Jabari Rice led the way with 20 points, Donnie Tillman had 19 and Evan Gilyard had 13 points while orchestrating the best offensive game of the 2020-21 season thus far.

“We have energy now, we just don’t channel the right way all the time,” said Rice. “Getting a win and the new guys seeing how it’s supposed to be done, and how we’re supposed to win, I think we could get on a roll.”

NMSU will hit the road to play two games at Seattle U next weekend, and Jans feels like Saturday’s performance could very much propel the Aggies forward.

“My gut tells me that on Monday, we’ll get after it,” Jans said. “This winning feeling is going to continue, they’re going to want more and they’ll feel more confident in what we’re doing.”