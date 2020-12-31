New Mexico State game with Santa Clara canceled – just 8 hours after it was scheduled

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – After New Mexico State lost to CSU-Northridge on Monday to snap the Aggies’ 21-game winning streak, an unhappy Chris Jans made some interesting remarks.

“I don’t feel like playing any games right now, to be honest with you, ” the Aggies head coach said. “Obviously, right now we’re not ready to play against good Division 1 teams.”

Whether he likes it or not, Jans is getting his wish.

On Wednesday afternoon, NMSU scheduled a game with Santa Clara, to be played on New Years Eve in Ontario, Calif.

Due to a positive COVID-19 test within Santa Clara's program, our non-conference game with the Broncos has been canceled. #AggieUp



📰 | https://t.co/BmFlAkLneG pic.twitter.com/Ovi6e0jG0a — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) December 31, 2020

Eight hours later, on Wednesday evening, the game was canceled to due a positive case of COVID-19 within the Broncos program. Santa Clara has paused all basketball activities indefinitely because of the positive diagnosis.

With the Santa Clara game canceled, an NMSU official told KTSM on Wednesday night that the Aggies will remain in California in hopes of finding another game. As of Wednesday night, it appeared possible another game would be scheduled.

A New Mexico State official tells KTSM that the Aggies will remain in California and are working on another game later this week to fill this one against Santa Clara that was canceled due to COVID-19 within the Broncos' program. https://t.co/i5xKlWmhnm — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 31, 2020

NMSU has been in Southern California since last weekend, so it could play CSU-Northridge and, hopefully, others. This is the second time an NMSU game against Santa Clara has been canceled in the month of December; the teams were supposed to play on Dec. 5, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Aggies program.

As it stands right now, NMSU’s next scheduled game is Jan. 8 against Dixie State, when the Aggies open WAC play.