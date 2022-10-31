LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State football is still on the hunt for a 12th game for its 2022 season, after the postponement of its Oct. 22 home game vs. San Jose State.

Initially, the Aggies hoped to reschedule that game with the Spartans for later in the 2022 season, but that does not seem like a possibility anymore. NMSU also looked at bringing in a new opponent for its Nov. 5 bye week, but has since punted on that as well.

Now, New Mexico State has its eyes set on welcoming an FCS opponent to Aggie Memorial Stadium on Dec. 3. KTSM has learned that two teams have emerged from the pack as the best options: San Diego and Stetson.

Both schools now have just 10 games on their schedule for the 2022 season; they were supposed to play each other on Oct. 1, but that game was cancelled and won’t be made up.

Since there are now only 10 games on their respective slates, they both could make the trip to Las Cruces to play NMSU without getting a waiver from the NCAA to add a game. The NCAA requires a waiver for an FCS team to play more than 11 games in a season.

NMSU will save $200,000 that it was going to pay San Jose State to come to Las Cruces as part of a home-and-home agreement; that money could be used to pay San Diego or Stetson to play them on Dec. 3.

Sources told KTSM that no timeline has been set to make a decision with regards to the game, but the sooner NMSU can get an answer, the better. Dec. 3 is already going to be a big day in Las Cruces, as the Aggies will host rival New Mexico at 7 p.m. that night at the Pan American Center.

In its first season under new head coach Jerry Kill, New Mexico State is 3-5, eclipsing its win total from 2019 and 2021. The Aggies have a bye this Saturday, Nov. 5, then return to action Nov. 12 at home vs. Lamar.