LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State football opened up their fall training camp on Friday morning.

It is the first fall camp under new head coach Jerry Kill. His biggest task this fall camp will be to mold his team into the way he likes it.

Sam Guzman: What is going to be the biggest task for you to accomplish this fall camp?”

Jerry Kill: “Make the football team mentally and physically tough.”

Our first practice of fall camp is complete #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/v12YDdOoFY — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) July 29, 2022

It was just the first day of fall camp but Kill and his staff are already bringing a change to the culture of Aggies’ football than years past.

“I think we have to adapt to being mentally tough to when it gets a little bit tough,” said Kill. “We’ve had a habit of in the fourth quarter or second half of not finishing, well we got to break that habit so we have to learn how to finish practice and finish as good as I’d like to see us finish.”

Players are also seeing a difference in this year’s fall camp than years before.

“I would definitely say the intensity. These coaches are on us everyday about it. They make us take accountability and reliability,” said New Mexico State football sophomore defensive lineman Lama Lavea. “They make sure that we can be those guys for them, and for ourselves as well, and for the team so we can win games and change the culture around here.”

The Aggies will also use the fall camp to shape a team that has a ton of new additions and continue the development of returners.

“We got a lot of new players, 42 to 43 players,” said Kill. “I think that there is somethings that we are farther along in and there is somethings that we are not farther along in.”

Along with working on the X’s and O’s of the game, the team looks to develop chemistry as a new era of Aggies football begins.

Sam Guzman: “What is the goal for this team this fall camp before you head into the season?”

Gavin Frakes, NM State freshman quarterback: “Chemistry, cleaning the plays up, everybody being on the same page, and everybody executing their assignment.”

“Honestly coming together. That really is the main thing especially with a new coach and lot of new players coming in,” said Lavea. “I think that we need to find chemistry before we can go into a game with each other.”