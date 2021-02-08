New Mexico State football, baseball eying Sun Bowl, Southwest University Park for spring seasons

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – With COVID-19 restrictions in the state of New Mexico currently banning all intercollegiate competition, New Mexico State has been forced to look outside Las Cruces to play games.

While NMSU’s teams can practice in-state, the Aggie men’s and women’s basketball teams are playing their “home” games at Eastwood High School in El Paso for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

With NMSU football’s spring season, as well as Aggie baseball getting set to begin later this month, New Mexico State is eying the Sun City for venues to host those events as well.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, New Mexico State is in the final stages of an agreement to host its three spring football games at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, the normal home of the UTEP Miners.

It isn’t yet known if fans would be permitted into the Sun Bowl for the games, if the agreement is finalized. As things stand now, NMSU is set to play Tarleton State on Feb. 20, New Mexico Highlands on Feb. 27 and Dixie State on March 6, but the dates of the games could be altered slightly as they get closer.

Renting the Sun Bowl would likely cost NMSU around $20,000 per game, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

As for New Mexico State baseball, the Aggies are eying Southwest University Park, the downtown home of the El Paso Chihuahuas. Talks between the two sides aren’t as far along as they are for NMSU football at the Sun Bowl, however.

In a perfect world, sources said, NMSU would play its first nine “home” games of the season at Southwest University Park, which would cover WAC series vs. Dixie State (March 12-14) and Northern Colorado (March 19-21), and a March 16 midweek game against New Mexico.

Beyond those dates, it’s unclear what NMSU would do as far as “home” venues, but the Aggies are not scheduled to play at home between March 21 and April 16, so there’s time to figure out the details.

If NMSU does secure Southwest University Park, it is unlikely that fans would be permitted, a source said.

Talks are still ongoing for both the Sun Bowl and Southwest University Park, but one thing is clear: El Paso continues to be NMSU’s best option for hosting games, as long as they’re unable to play in Las Cruces.