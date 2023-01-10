DALLAS – The 2023 football season is officially on the horizon as Conference USA announced its schedule for the upcoming year.

For the second consecutive season, New Mexico State will play six home games at Aggie Memorial Stadium, including four conference games. Next season, NM State will welcome UMass, Western Illinois, FIU, Sam Houston, Middle Tennessee, and Jacksonville State to Las Cruces.

The Aggies will play 13 games in total, meaning they’ll have to win seven games in order to be bowl eligible in 2023.

The Quick Lane Bowl champions will open the season with back-to-back games inside Aggie Memorial Stadium. Once again, the Aggies will play on Week Zero (Aug. 26) versus UMass to kick off the 2023 college football season. FCS foe Western Illinois will head to Las Cruces the following week (Sept. 2).

NM State will begin its first season of Conference USA play on the road against Liberty on September 9, kicking off a three-game stretch on the road. From there, the Aggies will travel to New Mexico (Sept. 16) and Hawai’i (Sept. 23) for a pair of non-conference games before an idle week.

The Aggies will host back-to-back midweek conference home games against FIU (Oct. 5) and Sam Houston (Oct. 11) following the road swing. The contest against FIU will mark the first conference home game for NM State since December 2, 2017.

On Wednesday, October 18, NM State will make the trip down Interstate 10 to battle UTEP inside the Sun Bowl. The trip to El Paso marks the second consecutive season that the Aggies will head to West Texas for a rivalry game. From El Paso, the Aggies will continue east as they head to Ruston, La. to meet Louisiana Tech (Oct. 24).

Following the two-game road swing, the Aggies return to Aggie Memorial Stadium to take on Middle Tennessee (Nov. 4) before hitting the road for two more weeks. The Aggies travel to Western Kentucky (Nov. 11) before rounding out the non-conference slate at Auburn on November 18.

The final regular season contest for NM State will take place at Aggie Memorial Stadium as Jacksonville State comes to town. Before the final home game, the Aggies will recognize the graduating senior class for their efforts and contributions to the NM State football program.

The Conference USA Championship will take place on either Friday, December 1 or Saturday, December 2 and will air nationally on CBS Sports Network. The team with the best record in conference play will host the Conference USA championship game.

All games throughout the 2023 season are subject to date changes and some dates may move in the future to accommodate national television selections. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.

FULL SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 UMASS

Sept. 2 WESTERN ILLINOIS

Sept. 9 at Liberty

Sept. 16 at New Mexico

Sept. 23 at Hawaii

Sept. 28 Bye

Oct. 5 FIU

Oct. 11 SAM HOUSTON STATE

Oct. 18 at UTEP

Oct. 24 at Louisiana Tech

Nov. 4 MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Nov. 11 at Western Kentucky

Nov. 18 at Auburn

Nov. 25 JACKSONVILLE STATE

Dec. 1 or 2 Conference USA Championship

Home games listed in ALL CAPS

Conference USA games listed in BOLD

All dates are subject to change.