OREM, Utah (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s nightmare start to WAC play continued on Saturday afternoon in a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley.

With the defeat, NMSU fell to 7-14, 0-9 in the WAC midway through the conference slate. Utah Valley improved to 17-6, 8-2 in the WAC with the victory.

0-9 matches the worst start to a conference season at NMSU since the Aggies started the 1954-55 Border Athletic Conference season 0-9. The Aggies are in last place in the conference standings, 1.5 games behind 12th place UTRGV.

Anthony Roy started his first game for NMSU and played a big role in keeping the game close, scoring 23 points for NMSU. Xavier Pinson had 17 points, but exited late in the game with a knee injury. Head coach Greg Heiar said postgame that Pinson banged knees with another player and that the team hoped the injury wasn’t serious.

The Aggies fell behind 24-3 early in the contest, but managed to rally to within three points by halftime. In the second half, NMSU took the lead multiple times, but were unable to deliver the knockout blow.

Justin Harmon led the Wolverines with 17 points, as four players scored in double figures for Utah Valley.

NMSU will travel home to play Stephen F. Austin on Feb. 1, then the Aggies host Seattle on Feb. 4.