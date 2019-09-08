New Mexico State falls to No. 2 Alabama 62-10

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 2 Alabama (2-0) scored touchdowns on five of its first seven possessions and went on to defeat New Mexico State (0-2), 62-10, Saturday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Adkins threw his first touchdown pass of the year in the defeat. The Aggie signal caller hit senior running back Jason Huntley with a pass behind the line of scrimmage, and Huntley did the rest, taking the ball four yards into the end zone for the score midway through the third quarter.
Adkins passed for 145 yards and one touchdown, completing 19-of-30 pass attempts in the contest. Huntley had a team-high six receptions for 25 yards, including his four-yard score. Graduate transfer wideout Tony Nicholson, meanwhile, hauled in two passes for a team-high 44 yards.
The Aggies could not keep pace with Alabama’s high-octane offense, though. The Crimson Tide led 21-0 after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 38-0 by halftime. NM State would eventually find pay dirt with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Senior placekicker Dylan Brown later tacked on a field goal, connecting on a 43-yard attempt with 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter.
Freshman defensive back Jayson Simmons Jr. finished with a team-high seven tackles (five solo). Junior defensive lineman Jomaious Williams recorded his first career tackle for loss, while redshirt senior linebacker Jonathan Hood and senior defensive back Komotay Koffie also each carded tackles for losses.
NM State’s home opener is next weekend. The Aggies host San Diego State at 6 p.m. (MT) Saturday, Sept. 14, inside Aggie Memorial Stadium. Tickets, in addition to single-game and season tickets for the entire home slate, can be purchased at the Pan American Center or by calling 833-AGGIEUP.
NM State Athletics will also host the inaugural Aggie Football Hispanic Heritage Day during the home opener, celebrating the history and culture of Southern New Mexico and Mexico. Fans can enjoy Hispanic food, games and entertainment during pre-game and in-game activities.