ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) — The last time New Mexico State and New Mexico women’s basketball teams met on the hardwood, the game was a thriller. The second meeting between the two teams was no different.

New Mexico takes the W in round 2 against New Mexico State. First meeting in Las Cruces was decided in OT and then the second meeting comes down to the buzzer. https://t.co/yh8bq9mvFK — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) December 11, 2022

New Mexico grabbed a 65-64 win over New Mexico State at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday.

With the result, the Aggies and Lobos split the season series. Sunday’s women’s game was the first time the Rio Grande Rivalry was played since the deadly shooting on Nov. 19 that involved New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake.

6,007 fans were in attendance for Sunday’s game between the Aggies and Lobos.

New Mexico State’s Molly Kaiser led the way with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Kaiser had the chance to win the game at the buzzer with a longshot, but it did not fall in.

Wow! What a finish. Final: UNM 65, NMSU 64

McGruder splits two FTs, Aggies miss final prayer after good defensive series by UNM. Great ballgame. — Ken Sickenger (@KenSickenger) December 11, 2022 Sylena Peterson added 13 points and Taylor Donaldson had 11 points. Fama Thiam followed up with 9 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

New Mexico had four players score in double-digits. Shaiquel McGruder led the Lobos with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 35 minutes played. Vian Cumber recorded 15 points of her own on a very efficient shooting night. Cumber shot 5-of-6 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point land.

As a team, the Lobos shot 9-of-20 (45%) from three-point land and 23-of-44 (52%) from the field. The Aggies struggle to shoot the three. NMSU only made two threes on 18 attempts.

New Mexico will have more than a week with no games. Their next game will be against Old Dominion on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Sun Coast Challenge in Tampa, Florida.

New Mexico State (3-6, 0-0 WAC) will need a short memory as they’ll have a quick turnaround. The Aggies will meet with UTEP, for the second time this season, on Tuesday, Dec. 13. This time at the Pan American Center. Tipoff is at 6:00 p.m. MT.