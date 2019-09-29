New Mexico State falls to 0-5 with 30-17 loss to Fresno State

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - After spending three of the first four weeks of the year on the road, the Aggies are home for their next two contests.

NM State begins the homestand against Fresno State, squaring off with the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. (MT) Saturday, Sept. 28, inside the friendly confines of Aggie Memorial Stadium.

HOW TO WATCH The contest will be broadcast on FloFootball with Adam Young (play-by-play) and Danny Knee (analyst) on the call. Fans can also watch the game via FOX Sports Arizona Plus and FOX Sports Go.

LISTEN UP Fans can also listen to every Aggie football game this season via the Aggie Sports Network. NM State Athletics/US Bank Hall of Famer Jack Nixon mans the play-by-play duties, and Cory Lucas provides analysis.

The broadcast can be heard on NM State's flagship station 99.5 FM KXPZ or on TuneIn. Additional radio affiliates include:

Alamogordo - 103.7 FM KNMZ Albuquerque - 1150 AM KNMM Carlsbad - 1240 AM KAMQ El Paso - 1380 AM KHEY Gallup - 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA Las Vegas - 107.1 FM KMDS

HONORING AGGIE FOOTBALL LEGENDS NM State Athletics is set to induct six new members into the Football Ring of Honor during Saturday's contest.

The 2019 class includes Danny Villanueva (1958-59), Bob Gaiters (1959-60), Preacher Pilot (1961-63), Roy Gerela (1966-68), Joe Pisarcik (1971-73) and Duriel Harris (1972-75).

All six Aggie legends will be honored during halftime of the game. In addition, there will be a luncheon for the inductees and football alums Friday, Sept. 27, in the Danny Villanueva Victory Club on the third floor of the Stan Fulton Athletic Center, as well as a football alumni social at the Bosque Brewery Tap House beginning at 5 p.m.

The Ring of Honor is designed to immortalize former Aggie football players, coaches or administrators who have played a significant role in the development of the heritage, traditions and legacies of NM State football.

REKINDLING AN OLD FLAME NM State and Fresno State meet again Saturday for the first time since 2011. The series between them dates back to 1972, when Fresno State made the trip to Las Cruces for the first time and left victorious.

The Aggies defeated the Bulldogs in the most recent matchup, however. NM State, led by Taveon Rogers' school-record 412 all-purpose yards, won 48-45 in the 2011 contest inside Aggie Memorial Stadium.

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS Fresno State enters Saturday's game with a 1-2 overall record, coming off of a 34-20 win over FCS program Sacramento State.

Saturday's game marks the first time this season that the Bulldogs will travel by air and leave the state of California. Fresno State opened the year at USC before hosting Minnesota and Sacramento State.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 against teams outside the Mountain West and have suffered just eight losses in their last 31 games under Jeff Tedford. The third-year head coach, who inherited a program on the heels of a 1-11 campaign, has led Fresno State to back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Fresno State's offense is helmed by quarterback Jorge Reyna, who ranks 14th in the FBS in total offense, averaging 325.0 yards per game. The senior captain has thrown seven touchdowns and rushed for another through three games this season.

Halfback Ronnie Rivers is the team's leading rusher with 166 yards on 40 attempts (4.2 avg) this season. He is also second on the team in receptions, leading the Bulldogs in all-purpose yards with 270.

Senior captain and linebacker Mykal Walker headlines the defense. An All-Mountain West first-team selection as a defensive end one season ago, Walker has picked up right where he left off, ranking 29th in the FBS and fifth in the MW in tackles per game (9.7).

COACH TO CURE MD When the NM State coaches roam the sidelines Saturday, they will don patches with the Coach To Cure MD insignia to show their support for Coach To Cure MD and the fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The goal of Coach to Cure MD is to raise awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, generate new financial support for Duchenne research and demonstrate coaches' commitment to the betterment of young men and the core academic research missions of their universities.