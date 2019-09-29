New Mexico State falls to 0-5 with 30-17 loss to Fresno State

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Fresno State forced three turnovers and jumped out to a 24-0 lead en route to a 30-17 win over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Aggies quarterback Josh Adkins struggled against the Bulldogs’ defense, throwing three interceptions in the loss, including one that was returned 88 yards for a touchdown. Adkins has already thrown 9 picks through five games.

New Mexico State (0-5) was unable to muster any points until the final drive of the first half, when Dylan Brown kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired.

The Aggies turned a Bulldogs turnover into seven points early in the third quarter to get within two scores, 24-10, but could never get any closer than that.

Fresno State’s stop-and-start offense allowed New Mexico State to hang around, but big plays by the Bulldogs doomed the Aggies to a fifth straight defeat to open the season.

Next up for the Aggies is a date with Liberty at home Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. Fresno State (2-2) is off next week, then plays at Air Force on Oct. 12.

