In a seven-inning affair for the series finale, the NM State baseball slipped to the Vaqueros of UTRGV, 7-2. The finale of the weekend set marked the third game in a four-game homestand for the Aggies.



After a pair of scoreless innings from Cam Blazek , the Vaqueros struck first for six runs. As seven of the first eight hitters reached base to open the inning, the Vaqueros could do no wrong in the frame.



The Aggies threatened in the fourth inning as Gunner Antillon reached third base with just one away before a pair of strikeouts ended the inning. Noah Estrella settled into a rhythm and worked 4.0 innings of relief, allowing just one run.



NM State began to cut into the deficit in the sixth inning. After seeing the first two hitters go down quietly, the Aggies put together a two-out rally. Beginning with a single from Kevin Jimenez , four straight Aggies reached base. Logan Gallina and Nolan Funke got the Aggies on the scoreboard with back-to-back RBI singles before a strikeout ended the inning.



In the top of the seventh inning, the Vaqueros pushed an unearned run across to push their lead back to five runs. With their backs against the wall, NM State needed an offensive outburst in their last reps. Cal Villareal ripped a double but that was all that Aggies could get going, eventually falling 7-2 in the series finale.



Quick Hits

Logan Gallina was the lone Aggie to record multiple hits in Sunday’s game, notching a pair of singles.

Noah Estrella worked 4.0 innings of relief, allowing just one run in the appearance.

With another hit on Sunday, Gunner Antillon's batting average sits at .437 for the season.

Though both teams are in the Western Athletic Conference, the weekend series between NM State and UTRGV was a non-conference matchup.