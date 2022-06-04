CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTSM) – New Mexico State gave No. 3 Oregon State everything it wanted and more in the NCAA Tournament opener on Friday night in Corvallis, but their run to pull off a major upset came up just short.

Oregon State used a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the underdog Aggies 5-4 on Friday night in Corvallis, capping off a wild, back-and-forth affair at Goss Stadium.

Final/10: #3 Oregon State defeats New Mexico State 5-4 on a bases loaded walk.



Heartbreaker for the Aggies, who now fall into the loser's bracket tomorrow afternoon vs. Vanderbilt. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 4, 2022

The Beavers opened the scoring with a groundout in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the advantage was short-lived as Tommy Tabak ripped a single to left in the second inning to tie the game at 1-apiece.

Facing Oregon State ace Cooper Hjerpe, a First-team All-American and likely first round MLB Draft pick, the Aggies struggled, getting just two hits off of Hjerpe as he struck out 10 batters over 6.2 innings.

The two hits NMSU got off of him were incredibly impactful, though. Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, Tabak stepped up to the plate again with the bases loaded and ripped a two-run double to left to give the Aggies the lead, 3-2.

Tommy Tabak gives New Mexico State a 3-2 lead in the seventh. pic.twitter.com/yHuFdByhjH — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 4, 2022

Oregon State managed to regain a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of runs, first on an RBI single from Garret Forrester, then on a passed ball.

New Mexico State got an incredibly gutty performance from starting pitcher Ian Mejia, who threw 123 pitches and pitched into the eighth inning, allowing nine hits and four earned runs, to go along with nine strikeouts.

The Aggies nearly rewarded Mejia with a victory. Trailing 4-3 into the ninth inning, NMSU’s Preston Godfrey tied the game on a single to right-center field. The Aggies put the go-ahead run at third with two outs, but were unable to push what would have been the winning run across.

Preston Godfrey ties the game at 4 in the 9th for New Mexico State. pic.twitter.com/oPCERHgZN1 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 4, 2022

After a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth by Alex Bustamante, the game went to extra innings tied 4-4. NMSU was unable to score in the top of the 10th, then ran into trouble into the bottom half.

NMSU recorded two outs with two runners on, but then Bustamante walked the last two batters on eight straight balls to push the winning run home.

With the defeat, NM State drops to 24-33 and will play in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT vs. another perennial powerhouse, the Vanderbilt Commodores.