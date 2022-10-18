LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State has not won back-to-back games since the 2019 season when the Aggies beat Incarnate Word and UTEP.

After they knocked off in-state rival New Mexico last Saturday, the Aggies again have an opportunity to start a winning streak as they host another Mountain West Conference foe in San Jose State.

This figures to be the toughest game of NMSU’s current 4-game homestand, though. The Spartans are 4-2 coming in and although they were just upset by Fresno State, they’re 21.5-point favorites vs. the Aggies.

“I wish they wouldn’t have (gotten upset) because they’re going to come in here ready to play,” said head coach Jerry Kill. “They were on a roll, we’re playing a very good football team.”

Sitting at 2-5, New Mexico State still has hopes of winning enough games to qualify for a bowl game, but they have to get this one if they want to do that. More than that though, getting a winning streak going for the first time in three years would help for building the program in Jerry Kill’s first season.

“It’s big-time if we can win back-to-back games and keep stacking wins,” said NMSU defensive back Bryce Jackson. “We’re only focused on the next game because that’s the most important game.”

New Mexico State will face one of the best quarterbacks its faced so far this season in SJSU signal caller, Chevan Cordeiro. If his name sounds familiar, it should.

Cordeiro transferred to San Jose State from Hawaii in the offseason. In 2021, he led the Rainbow Warriors to a 41-21 win over the Aggies. He’s been even better in 2022 for the Spartans, throwing for over 1,600 yards and accounting for 13 total touchdowns (seven passing, six rushing) in six games.

“Their quarterback is one of the best we’ve seen. He can throw it all over, so we’ve got to be able to get pass rush and pressure and hope he misses a few,” said Kill.

For the NMSU players that saw Cordeiro a year ago with Hawaii, they say the difference between what he did in 2021 and what he’s doing now is stark.

“I think the San Jose State offense really fits him,” said linebacker Chris Ojoh. “He’s getting the ball in the right places, he has good receivers which helps, but he’s doing a lot of things better than last year.”

The Aggies managed to force Cordeiro into a turnover in last year’s contest; they’ll need to do something similar this season if they want to flip the game in their favor.

New Mexico State and San Jose State will kick off at 4 p.m. MT on Saturday in Las Cruces.