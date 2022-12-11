PITTSBURGH, Penn. (KTSM) — New Mexico State men’s basketball grabbed its fifth win of the season after they played their way to a 73-60 win against Duquesne on Sunday at UPMC Cooper Field House.

FINAL: New Mexico State 73, Duquesne 60



Issa Muhammad (17 pts), Deshawndre Washington (16 pts), Xavier Pinson (11 pts), and DaJuan Gordon (10 pts) all score in double-digits. That’s NMSU’s 5th win of the season. They’ll travel back to California to play Saint Mary’s on Wed. — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) December 11, 2022

New Mexico State had Issa Muhammad and Marchelus Avery return after they served a one game suspension at Santa Clara.

Muhammad and Deshawndre Washington were the two players that spearheaded the Aggies’ offense. Muhammad had a game-high 17 points and Washington collected 16 points of his own.

Three other Aggie players finished their days with scoring numbers in the double-digits. Xavier Pinson and Kyle Feit had 11 points. DaJuan Gordon recorded 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting in 33 minutes played.

The Aggies shot 26-of-58 (44.8%) from the field and 5-of-17 (29.4%) from three. New Mexico State dominated the paint, as they outscored Duquesne 34-22 in the paint. The Aggies also managed to win the rebound battle, outrebounding the Dukes 41-34.

Duquesne was led by Jimmy Clark III, who totaled 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field. Joe Reece and Dae Dae Grant each totaled 12 points. Duquesne had a rough shooting night as they shot 18-of-55 (32.7%) from the floor and 4-of-25 (16.0%) from beyond the arc.

Duquesne (7-3, 0-0 A-10) will face DePaul, the team that is coming off a 91-70 win over UTEP, on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

New Mexico State (5-3, 0-0 WAC) will now travel back to the west coast as they’ll play Saint Mary’s on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. MT.