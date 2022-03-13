LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 and will be in a familiar spot trying to pull a first round upset.

The WAC-champion Aggies (26-6) received a 12-seed in March Madness and will travel to Buffalo, N.Y., to face 5-seed UConn (23-9) from the Big East on Thursday.

It’s NMSU’s third consecutive trip to the Big Dance in which they’ve received a 12-seed. The Aggies got a 12 in 2018 and 2019, losing to Clemson and Auburn, respectively.

It was a full seed-line higher than most bracketologists had the Aggies entering the tournament and even head coach Chris Jans was taken aback.

Chris Jans' reaction to New Mexico State getting a 12-seed and playing 5-seed UConn in Buffalo on Thursday.



Mans literally almost SPIT OUT HIS WATER. pic.twitter.com/FBZhzhBqR7 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 13, 2022

“I was a little surprised to be honest with you. I thought we’d be a 13 or even a 14,” Jans said, moments after being visibly surprised by the matchup. He added that he hadn’t seen the Huskies play all year.

New Mexico State is looking for its first official NCAA Tournament win since 1970, after wins in the early 1990s were vacated by the NCAA.

A tip-off time and network for NMSU’s first round game in Buffalo is yet to be announced.

This article will be updated.