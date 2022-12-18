LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State grabbed a 95-53 win over NAIA program Northern New Mexico at the Pan American Center on Sunday.

This was NMSU’s first game back at home since their coast-to-coast three game road trip, where they played Santa Clara, Duquesne, and Saint Mary’s in a span of seven days.

New Mexico State was led by Marchelus Avery as he scored 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the floor. That was a career-high for the product out Richmond, Virginia. DaJuan Gordon followed with 13 points. Doctor Bradley had 11 points and Shakiru Odenewu recorded 10 points.

Anthony Roy returned to playing with the team after he missed the last three games prior to Northern New Mexico. Roy did not make that coast-to-coast trip for what the school called “personal reasons.” KTSM did confirm a Las Cruces Sun-News report that Anthony Roy is on probation from a 2021 drug charge in Idaho.

When asked about Roy’s availability going forward this season, NMSU head coach Greg Heiar said, “I really do not have a comment because I really don’t know on the situation. I know he can play home games for sure. That is all I know.”

Roy recorded six points in 15 minutes played against Northern New Mexico.

The Aggies shot 47.9% from the floor but the shooting from the three-point line wasn’t their best. The team shot 7-of-30 (23.3%) from three-point land.

The Aggies forced 17 turnovers and scored 27 points off of them. Northern New Mexico went 18-of-64 (28.1%) from the floor and 5-of-23 (21.7%) from three. Damione Thomas and Joe Satterfield Jr. were the leading scorers on the team as they each tallied 11 points.

New Mexico State will now turn its attention towards the Westar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational that begins on Wednesday.

“I think it is a great way to go into Christmas break and lead into conference play,” said Heiar. “I told our guys tomorrow and Tuesday’s prep are huge because Kent State is a very good team. They played with Gonzaga at Gonzaga, they played a close game against Houston, they’ve won some good games. Since I saw it on the schedule, they said this is one of the best Kent State teams in a long time, so we get a great challenge there.”

New Mexico State (6-4, 0-0 WAC) is set to face Kent State (8-3, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Don Haskins Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT.