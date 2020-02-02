New Mexico State dominates Grand Canyon for 11th consecutive win

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Johnny McCants had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead New Mexico State to a 72-52 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday night, the Aggies’ 11th straight victory.

The win extended NM State’s streak over WAC opponents to an astounding 26 games and was the Aggies’ seventh in a row over Grand Canyon.

Jabari Rice had 18 points and six rebounds for New Mexico State (17-6, 8-0 WAC). Ivan Aurrecoechea added 14 points.

New Mexico State held Alessandro Lever to just five points. He entered the game as the Antelopes’ leading scorer with 16 points per game. He shot 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

New Mexico State led by double-figures for much of the game after jumping out to an 18-point first half lead. In the second half, the Aggies continued to pour it on after the Lopes got within nine points at halftime.

New Mexico State faces Chicago State on the road on Thursday. Grand Canyon faces California Baptist on the road next Saturday.