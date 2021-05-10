New Mexico State director of operations Casey Owens leaves Aggies program

NMSU

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball Director of Operations Casey Owens announced he was leaving the program to pursue other coaching opportunities on Monday.

A Las Cruces native and graduate of NMSU, Owens’ departure from Chris Jans and the Aggies is on good terms. Owens had been NMSU’s DOBO since the 2018-19 season, working with the Aggies’ coaching staff, while also getting to coach his son, Tennessee, a walk-on with the Aggies. Tennessee will be a graduate assistant coach at Texas Tech next season.

Owens is well-traveled as a coach. He was an assistant coach with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the head coach of the LA D-Fenders, the Lakers’ G-League team before coming home to NMSU. He’s also coached around the world for a plethora of overseas teams.

In his letter to NMSU fans describing his departure, Owens said his decision to leave was, “solely based on future coaching opportunities I must explore.” While he did not elaborate, it seems entirely likely that Owens could have a new job as an assistant or head coach somewhere else very soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports