New Mexico State director of operations Casey Owens leaves Aggies program

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball Director of Operations Casey Owens announced he was leaving the program to pursue other coaching opportunities on Monday.

A Las Cruces native and graduate of NMSU, Owens’ departure from Chris Jans and the Aggies is on good terms. Owens had been NMSU’s DOBO since the 2018-19 season, working with the Aggies’ coaching staff, while also getting to coach his son, Tennessee, a walk-on with the Aggies. Tennessee will be a graduate assistant coach at Texas Tech next season.

So long for now, Aggie Nation. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/jFN0UNHSaB — Casey Owens (@CaseyOwens71) May 11, 2021

Owens is well-traveled as a coach. He was an assistant coach with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the head coach of the LA D-Fenders, the Lakers’ G-League team before coming home to NMSU. He’s also coached around the world for a plethora of overseas teams.

In his letter to NMSU fans describing his departure, Owens said his decision to leave was, “solely based on future coaching opportunities I must explore.” While he did not elaborate, it seems entirely likely that Owens could have a new job as an assistant or head coach somewhere else very soon.