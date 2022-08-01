NASSAU, Bahamas (KTSM) – It was merely an exhibition game, but the New Mexico State basketball team got the Greg Heiar era off to a good start.

In their first game of a four-game foreign tour in the Bahamas, the Aggies rolled past the Nassau Rockets 105-78, as Kyle Feit buried six three-pointers and a myriad of new guys showed what they could do.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 | ⬆️ Aggies win 105-78



Great start in the Bahamas!



We made 14 threes as a team … led by 6 from @KyleFeit.



𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 ⤵️@KyleFeit 18

Gordon | 17

Roy | 16@nolimitdoc35 15@MichaelPeake16 | 14



🏝 𝘉𝘢𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘴 𝘍𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘯 𝘛𝘰𝘶𝘳 | #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/BfJolk5X44 — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) August 2, 2022

“I was really pleased with our team play. We had a good team effort, guys supported each other and cheered for each other and as a result of that we made a lot of shots,” said Heiar.

Feit’s 18 points were the most of any Aggies player. DaJuan Gordon added 17, Doctor Bradley had 15 and Michael Peake had 14 points.

NMSU mad 14 three-pointers in the win and will now turn its attention to what will likely be a much tougher matchup. The Aggies will battle the Bahamas’ senior national team at 4 p.m. MT on Tuesday afternoon.