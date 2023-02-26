LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State softball was not able to play CSU Bakersfield in its final game of the Troy Cox Classic on Sunday due to strong winds in the area.

New Mexico State announced the game was canceled due earlier on Sunday due to winds of 35 mph and greater that were being seen all over the Borderland.

The Aggies finished the Troy Cox Classic with a 2-2 record. New Mexico State (7-6, 0-0 WAC) will return to action on Saturday, Mar. 4 against UTEP to begin the NM State Round Robin Tournament at the NM State Softball Complex.